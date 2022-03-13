'Army Of The Dead' Fame Matthias Schweighöfer Joins World War II Epic 'Oppenheimer'

Actor Matthias Schweighöfer has become the latest celebrity to join the sprawling cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming World War II epic Oppenheimer. Famous for his stint in Zack Snyder's zombie flick Army of The Dead, Matthias will be joining stalwarts like Cillian Murphy, Josh Hartnett, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and others.

Details regarding Matthias' role haven't been disclosed by makers yet. Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy will be stepping into the shoes of the eponymous character J Robert Oppenheimer, a scientist who was also a pertinent member of the Manhattan Project that led to the creation of the atomic bomb. The film is all set to hit there's on July 21, 2023.

Matthias Schweighöfer roped in for Christopher Nolan's epic thriller Oppenheimer

Schweighöfer made his breakthrough performance in Snyder’s Army of the Dead, in which he essayed the role of Ludwig Dieter, a safecracker. His performance left a huge impact on audiences, which led the streaming giant Netflix to give his character a spinoff in Army of Thieves. He has also been cast alongside Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and others in their upcoming project Heart of Stone, which also marks the Hollywood debut of Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book titled American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, it also stars Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Olli Haaskivi, John Peck amond others.

Nolan is also on board as the producer alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. Emily Blunt will be stepping into the shoes of Murphy's wife Katherine Vissering Oppenheimer, while Benny Safdie is taking on the role of Edward Teller, another member of the Manhattan Project.

Makers recently dropped Murphy's first look from the film, where he looks all things intense with a cigarette in his mouth and a wide hat. " First look of Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan's epic thriller also stars Emily Blunt, Oscar® Winners Matt Damon and Rami Malek and Oscar® Nominees Robert Downey, Jr., Florence Pugh, and Kenneth Branagh. #Oppenheimer," they mentioned in the caption.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@MATTHIASSCHWEIGHOEFER