Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Proud Of Chris Pratt's Work In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his social media handles to shower praises on his son-in-law Chris Pratt for his performance in the sci-fi film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The legendary star felt proud of the Avengers actor and praised him for doing well in the fantasy film. The movie is set to hit the theatres on May 5.

Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted, "I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night, and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you." After the actor made the post, several fans posted their reactions in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Dear Arnold, Is there a plan for T3 in the near future? We would love to see you back as a dashing terminator to rule our hearts," followed by a heart emoji. Meanwhile, another fan commented, " Chris Pratt you watched The Terminator as a kid, probably VHS rental, grew up in awe of the guy who bested The Predator and then some, and today you read this. I wish I was in your shoes right now." Check the post below.

I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 28, 2023

Chris Pratt's reaction to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Chris Pratt earlier expressed gratitude and felt overwhelmed at the premiere of the film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He tweeted, "I intentionally waited to watch the completed film until I was at the premiere surrounded by friends, family and fans. All I can say is WOW! I’m so blown away by what James has done. The movie is powerful, moving, hilarious, at times gut-wrenching - and an extraordinary testament to the creative vision and odd imagination of Hollywood’s brightest filmmaker. It’s not lost on me how fortunate we all are to be part of such a beloved story. Thank you! Your support over these ten years has allowed us to live our dreams. Stay through the credits not only for fun post-credits sequences but to read the names of the thousands who collaborated to make the best Guardians yet."