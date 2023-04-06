Chris Pratt Shares How He Met His Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: I Was Sitting In A Church

Chris Pratt has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger and their story is no short of a fairytale. In a recent television interview, the Guardians of the Galaxy shared how he was completely broke when he met his now wife, Katherine. The couple has been together for 5 years and the actor has now revealed how it all started.

In conversation with Drew Barrymore, on her talk show, Chris Pratt revealed how he first met and eventually fell in love with his now wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. The 43-year-old actor revealed that he was broke and struggling when he met Katherine. He recalled he was sitting in the church when he saw her at a distance and thought to himself to ask her out. However, the actor claimed that he immediately withdrew himself from the thought since he was broke and struggling at the time.



Chris Pratt tells @DrewBarrymoreTV he was “broken and struggling” before meeting wife Katherine Schwarzenegger:



“We met at a church. I was in the front row of church ... I was sneaking some glances and wondering, ‘Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing. Come on, I’m broken, help… pic.twitter.com/klSBvv1b1V — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 5, 2023

Chris Pratt and Katherine's marriage

The first time Chris made it official to the world that he is dating Katherine was in December 2018, when he wished her on her birthday. Soon after, in January 2019, Chris announced on Instagram that he is engaged. In the caption, he wrote, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”.

In June 2019, Chris and Katherine tied the knot in the presence of close family and friends. They welcomed their first daughter Lyla Marai Schwarzenegger Pratt in August 2020. In May 2022, the couple was blessed with another daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Chris Pratt’s first marriage

Chris has been married previously as well. In July 2009, he tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and co-star Anna Faris. The couple was dating since 2016 and got engaged in 2008 before getting married. After being married for 8 years, they decided to call it quits and filed for a divorce in November 2018.