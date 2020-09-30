Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan's 'Iron Mask' Trailer Out, Release Date Revealed

Iron Mask is an upcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan fantasy adventure movie whose trailer recently premiered on YouTube. The trailer features an exciting story about the British and the Chinese empire in ancient times and how they joined hands against an evil force. Take a look at the trailer and read more about the movie.

Iron Mask's trailer

The 2-minute long Iron Mask trailer starts with Arnold Schwarzenegger mentioning how nobody can escape his prison. Arnold is a British head, James Hook, and can be seen fighting with Jackie Chan, who is a Chinese criminal and a Kung-Fu master. Iron Mask's trailer also features many other elements like pirate ships, pirate leaders, a dragon and a mysterious mask. The trailer is so jumbled up that fans have had a hard time to understand what the movie is actually about.

Iron Mask's trailer is made to be a bit funny and indicates that the movie will be a light-hearted adventure comedy film. Iron Mask's description reads - 'For the first time ever, screen legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan face off against each other in battle in this epic fantasy-adventure! In order to save his homeland from certain doom, a kung fu master (Chan) must escape from the maniacal James Hook (Schwarzenegger) in order to send his daughter a secret talisman that will allow her to control a massive and mythical dragon (sic).' In the last scene of the trailer, fans see a dragon unleashed and a man removing his mask - the 'iron mask'.

Many fans wrote that they would love to see the movie and added that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan would make a wonderful duo. Another fan mentioned that the trailer seemed a bit funny but he would still definitely watch the movie. Take a look at fans' reaction:

@XiranJayZhao The Internet eagerly awaits your next video lol https://t.co/EIBfx9Yiov — Samuel Chapman (@SamsDataScience) September 29, 2020

This is killing me 🤣 Arnold in that wig, and Jackie Chan style comedy and is that ATLA's Azula??? Ok, I'll bite, I really want to watch now.https://t.co/Udh8ryvDLN — PolyZebra bloops (@PolyZebra) September 30, 2020

As per the description by the makers, the movie will release on November 20 on a digital platform and will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD on November 24. The trailer has already gained a lot of attention and fans are waiting to see the iconic duo. According to the trailer, there will also be many Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan fight sequences, which have excited fans.

Promo Pic Credit: Lion's Gate's YouTube

