Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Shows Off His Impressive Muscles In Latest Post

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son is starting to look just like his father. Joseph Baena is known for his strict workout routine and he often shares videos of his work out session on his Instagram page. The 22-year-old bodybuilder already has a sizable fan following on social media. While Arnold Schwarzenegger's son is not as buff as the Terminator himself, the young star kid is slowly getting there and his fans are even calling him a “legend in the making”. Here is Joseph Baena's latest inspiring workout video on Instagram.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena shows off his amazing muscles in new Instagram video

Above is Joseph Baena's, aka Arnold Schwarzenegger's son's, latest video on Instagram. Arnold Schwarzenegger was beloved for his amazing body and gigantic muscles. It seems that his son, Joseph Baena, is also trying to attain the same impressive physique.

In his latest Instagram video, Arnold Schwarzenegger's son shows off his massive back muscles while working out in the guy. In the caption for the video, Joseph Baena wrote that it was all about the stretches and squeezes. He also asked fans to tell him their favourite back exercises.

Joseph has been a major inspiration for his fans during the lockdown. During the pandemic, many people were stuck at home with no motivation to do any exercise. Which is why the young bodybuilder has posted multiple workout videos and photos to motivate people to take care of their body even during the lockdown. Here are some fans who appreciated Joseph Baena for his inspiring workout video.

[images from Joseph Baena Instagram]

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger is all set to feature in the upcoming martial arts comedy film Kung Fury 2. The movie is a sequel to the 2015 featurette Kung Fury. The movie will star David Sandberg in the lead titular role. David Sandberg is also the director of Kung Fury 2. Meanwhile, Michael Fassbender will also feature in the movie as David's new partner. Arnold Schwarzenegger will play the role of The President in the upcoming movie.

[Promo source: Joseph Baena Instagram]

