Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets A Handmade Pipe From A Fan; Actor Calls It 'Fantastic'

Arnold 'Terminator' Schwarzenegger enjoys a massive following of millions around the world and is an active social media user. Besides being active on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, Arnold is also active on portals like Imgur and Reddit which are considered to be a niche among users. The actor indulges in healthy conversations with his fans who are often in awe of the star. This time around, one fan of the actor took to Reddit and shared that he build a handmade pipe for Arnold of his Terminator half-human/half-machine face. The actor in return complimented the fan and sent him back a thank you note. Check it out below -

Arnold accepts a fan's gift

It is a fantastic gift. https://t.co/kkj63YGHI0 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 2, 2020

A Reddit user by the name RadonLab took to the platform and shared a photo of his handcrafted pipe of Arnold which he claimed to be a wood carving he did on his own. Arnold, who saw the post, replied writing 'Wow. This is fantastic. It is beautiful. Would you sell this to me?'. While the star had plans to buy the pipe from him, the Reddit user replied back writing 'I would like to give you this pipe. It would be a great honor for me. How can I contact you?'.

Arnold accepted this offer made by the fan and wrote back - 'If you insist on giving it to me, I insist on sending you back a signed photo of me using it (Now that it's 2020 I just sign things on my machine and send in email if that works for you). You can send me a message and I'll give you the details'. This conversation between the two had taken back in July 2020, however, possibly due to delivery delays amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's only in September that the Reddit user provided an update about the same. The Reddit user posted a photo sharing that the actor sent him back a photo of himself using the Terminator pipe. Arnold Schwarzenegger is a known tobacco pipe connoisseur which has been synonymous even with his films where many of his characters can be seen smoking a pipe.

Image courtesy - Reddit

