As Britney Spears Announces Upcoming Film, Here's List Of Musicians Turning To Big Screen

Britney Spears recently took to her Instagram account and revealed that she 'just shot a movie' titled The Idol. This marks the singer's first project after her recent conservatorship termination and fans were overjoyed about the news. This came as a surprise to fans, as the Toxic singer gears up to step into the world of cinema. However, she is not the only star who will soon be seen in a film.

Musicians set to appear on big screen

Ariana Grande

The Side To Side singer will soon appear in Don't Look Up, which has a star-studded cast including Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. Helmed by Adam McKay, the film will see more than one personality from the world of music on screen. Famous rapper Kid Cudi will also star in the film, which will release on December 10.

Dua Lipa

The Levitating singer will take on a role in Argyle, which is set to release in 2022 and make her debut as an actor. She will share the screen with Samuel L. Jackson and Catherine O'Hara and fans can't wait to see their favourite pop singer in a film.

Jennifer Lopez

Famous for her songs including On The Floor, Ain't Your Mama, Papi and many more, the singer is all set to appear in the upcoming film titled Marry Me, which will release in 2022. In the film, she will play the role of a singer who leaves her cheating husband-to-be at the altar for a man in the crowd. Grammy Award-winning singer Maluma will also feature in the film and will play Lopez's cheating husband.

Harry Styles

The musical sensation will soon appear on the big screen and take on a role in Don't Worry Darling. Although the singer has appeared in films before, this will be the first time he will play a lead role. The film will reportedly revolve around a 1950s housewife, who uncovers some mysterious truths about her husband and will release in 2022.

Bette Midler

Known for iconic numbers including Wind Beneath My Wings, Together Wherever We Go, From a Distance and more, Midler will reprise her role in the upcoming sequel of the 1993 Halloween film. The film will follow the Sanderson sisters and will premiere in 2022.

(Image: AP)