Britney Spears Gears Up For First Project After Conservatorship Termination

Britney Spears is currently gearing up to appear in a film and teased her fans about her first project after her recent conservatorship termination. In the post, the singer revealed that she 'just shot a movie' titled The Idol. The singer and songwriter made the announcement as she posted a picture of a cat posing with a glass of wine.

Britney Spears all set for her first film after conservatorship termination

After her 13-year long conservatorship recently came to an end, Spears is now gearing up to make an appearance in a film. The caption of the singer's post read, "I just shot a movie titled “THE IDOL“ … it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!! I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!! If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere."

The milestone decision of terminating Britney Spears' conservatorship came on November 12, after which the singer regained control of her wealth and multi-million dollar estate, which was earlier under the control of her father Jamie. The singer opened up about the same in a recent Instagram video and mentioned that she's enjoying having autonomy over her personal, professional, and medical decisions. Britney Spears spoke about how she now takes joy in the little things including having her own ATM card and owning a car. She said, "I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car …. but honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me"

Spears emphasised that she was not a victim as she said, "I’m not here to be a victim. I’ve lived with victims my whole life as a child, that’s why I got out of my house." She shared various aspects of her life in the two-minute video and also hoped that she would be able to inspire others with her journey. She said that she wishes her story would 'make an impact and make some changes' in the current system.

(Image: Instagram/@britneyspears)