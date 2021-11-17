As Britney Spears Expresses Wish To Have Another Child, Here's What Sam Asghari Has To Say

Ever since the conservatorship row which had been bothering her came to an end recently, Britney Spears has had an avid social media presence. The singer recently posted a picture indicating she would like to have another child, and her fiance, Sam Asghari had a hilarious and unexpected response to the post. Britney is already a mother to two boys, Sean and Jayden, from her first marriage to Kevin Federline.

Posting a black and white picture of what appeared to be a mother and a child on her toes, Britney Spears revealed that she is thinking about having another child. The singer mentioned that she wanted to have a girl and her fiance, Sam responded to her post in the comments section. The caption read, "I'm thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure."

Sam noticed that the child in the picture had great calves and mentioned that he hoped their daughter did too. He then poked fun at himself and mentioned that those genes would not be coming from him, as he used the hashtag chicken leg. The comment read, "I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me 😂 #chickenleg."

Britney Spears also recently uploaded a video about her Conservatorship battle and mentioned that she was grateful for the little things in life like having the keys to her car and owning an ATM card. She said in the video, "I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. It’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in. So I’m just grateful for each day and being able to have the keys to my car, being able to be independent and feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference." She also hinted at being a guest on Oprah in the caption of her post.

