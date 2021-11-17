Britney Spears Reveals Her Post-conservatorship Plans, Hopes Her Story Inspires Change

Britney Spears is ready to embark on a new chapter in her life after the songstress' 13 year-long conservatorship came to an end. The milestone decision came on November 12, following which Britney regained control over her wealth and multi-million dollar estate, which was earlier controlled by her father Jamie Spears. Talking about the same in a recent Instagram video, Britney noted that she's enjoying having autonomy over her professional, personal and medical decisions.

When asked about her next step, "now that the conservatorship's over with", Britney expressed gratitude for each day where she's living independently, having ownership of her car, her ATM card among other little joys. However, she's not one to be victimised anymore. “But I’m not here to be a victim. I’ve lived with victims my whole life as a child, that’s why I got out of my house," she further spoke. The singer hopes that her story would "make an impact and make some changes" in the system.

Britney Spears on post-conservatorship plans

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, November 17, the Toxic singer uploaded the 2-minute clip, wherein she spoke about reaping joys of the little things she was deprived of earlier. In the caption, she called out her family, whose "demoralizing and degrading" stints have deeply wounded her. "I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car …. but honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!!"

She said that her family, including her 'church going mother' deserved to be put behind bars for their deeds. "I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church-going mother !!!! I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!" she added.

For then unversed, the singer had been put under the conservatorship arrangement in 2008, which prohibited her from taking charge of her personal, financial, as well as medical affairs.

(Image: AP)