Halle Berry recently made her directorial debut with her Netflix film, Bruised, which has been doing exceedingly well in several parts of the world. The actor recently found out that the film ranked number 1 in the United States and was second on Netflix's top titles globally. She could not contain her joy and posted a video of herself dancing in celebration.

Halle Berry celebrates with victory dance as her directorial debut ranks number 1 in the US

Halle Berry took to her Instagram account on Thursday and posted a video of herself dancing to one of the songs from her film itself. As H.E.R.'s Automatic Woman played in the background, the actor turned director grooved in a black outfit and an empty glass in her hand. She wrote in the caption, "when you find out the night before that your film is #1 in the U.S. and #2 globally and you start dranking to celebrate … this is bound to happen[sic]." Several fans and well-wishers in the comments section congratulated Halle Berry after the success of Bruised.

Watch the video here

Halle Berry multi-picture deal with Netflix

The artist was recently in the news after she struck a multi-picture partnership with Netflix, and will not only star in the films but also be on the production team. The film followed the life of MMA fighter, Jackie Justice, played by Halle Berry herself, who works towards reclaiming her lost honour. According to articles by Hollywood Reporter, Berry mentioned that the streaming giant was 'collaborative and creative' and made her experience with them a delightful one.

Apart from directing the film being a challenge for Berry, she also worked incredibly hard to play the role of Jackie Justice on screen. The actor's longtime friend and trainer Peter Lee Thomas recently opened up about her rigorous routine in conversation with Entertainment Weekly. He mentioned that her day began at 7.45 am and she would go into mobility training and combat prep. He also mentioned that he put her through a 500-rep challenge that had her doing squats, pull-ups, knee raises and much more. The actor also cracked two of her ribs on set and Peter Lee Thomas had to modify some of the routines so she could execute them comfortably without injuring herself further.

(Image: Instagram/@halleberry)