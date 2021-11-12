As 'Red Notice' Releases On Netflix, Here Are 5 More Films Based On Art Thieves And Heists

Red Notice has been one of the much-awaited Netflix releases ever since it was announced. The film finally premiered on the online streaming platform on November 12 and saw Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds ace their performances. The film is all about an FBI Agent, played by Johnson, who must work with a renowned art thief, played by Reynolds and catch an even better art thief, Gal Gadot's character. If you enjoyed Red Notice, here are some other films about art thieves and heists for you to binge on.

This Is a Robbery

This documentary miniseries is all about the real events that took place at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. The film focuses on the robbery that took place in 1990 and is helmed by Colin Barnicle. The film is available for streaming on Netflix and was produced over seven years.

How to Steal a Million

How to Steal a Million is a romantic comedy starring Audrey Hepburn that was released in 1966. The film revolves around a woman who falls head over heels in love with a man, who is secretly trying to steal a forged Van Gogh painting from her father. The film sees her father as a forger, who replicates classic works of art and also involves his daughter in his crimes.

Museo

This 2018 Gabriel Gael García Bernal-starrer is based on a true story of two middle-class individuals who manage to pull off antiquities thefts. They also stole 140 objects from Mexico City's National Museum of Anthropology in 1985. The film follows them as they try to trade their items from their collection for drugs on the black market.

Beltracchi: The Art of Forgery

This documentary is all about the trial of Wolfgang Beltracchi, the artist behind the world's best-known art scandal in Europe. Beltracchi later revealed that he did produce hundreds of fake paintings, which he attributed to famous painters, with the help of his mentor, who was also the mastermind behind the scheme.

Ruben Brandt, Collector

This film is all about a psychotherapist, who conspires for his patients, who are art thieves, to go on heists in 13 top-notch museums. This film is an animated one and is an entertaining watch. It was directed by Milorad Krstic, an artist from Budapest.

