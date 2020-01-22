Ashley Graham Says "their Lives Changed For Better" As She Gives Birth To Her First Child

Supermodel Ashley Graham has finally given birth to her first child with husband Justin Ervin on January 18, 2020. Ashley a few months ago on Ellen’s show had revealed that she and her husband were having a baby boy. Here's what you need to know.

Ashley welcomes her first child

Supermodel Ashley Graham has finally given birth to her baby boy on January 18, 2020. The supermodel took to Instagram and posted a story about the same and confirmed the news.

In her Instagram story, Ashley Graham said that she at 6:00 pm her and her husband’s lives changed for the better; she then went on to thank all her fans and followers for the love and support during her pregnancy. Take a look at Ashley Graham's Instagram story here.

Ashley Graham had revealed that she and her husband Justin Ervin were expecting their first child back with an Instagram post on August 4, 2019. Ashley Graham made this announcement on her ninth marriage anniversary to Justin.

In her Instagram post, Ashely said that she and her husband are feeling blessed, grateful, and excited to celebrate their growing family. Take a look at Ashley’s sweet Instagram post here.

But pregnancy did not stop Ashley Graham from working or taking up modelling gigs. While being pregnant, Ashley Graham and her husband posed for a leading fashion magazine’s cover.

She also went on to walk for Tommy Hilfiger’s and Zendaya’s collab collection during the New York Fashion Week. Apart from this, Ashley Graham also walked for designers like Christian Siriano and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty.

Image Courtesy: Ashley Graham Instagram

