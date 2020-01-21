Gigi Hadid VS Bella Hadid: Gorgeous Bikini Looks Of The Celebrity Sisters

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have been making waves in Hollywood with their splendid fashion statements. The sisters never fail to surprise their fans with their vacation pictures. The Hadid sisters are always the talk of the town. Gigi and Bella’s sensual pictures have made head turns on several occasions. Here is a compilation of their steamy bikini looks that made fans go crazy.

Gigi Hadid’s Bikini Looks:

Black Bikini

Orange Bikini

Printed Bikini

Multi-coloured Bikini

Blue Bikini

Bella Hadid’s Bikini Looks:

Animal Print Bikini

Denim Bikini

Printed Bikini

Multicoloured One-piece Bikini

Black Bikini

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are both American models and have a humungous fan following. Both the divas have made headlines times be it their red carpet looks or Met Gala looks. They have inspired many when it comes to fashion. Gigi and Bella are seen giving sister goals time and again. Who did you think slayed the bikini better?

