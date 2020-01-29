Ashton Kutcher Picks Up Jimin And Jin On 'The James Corden Show'; Netizens Stumped

One of the recent episodes of The Late Late Present ever hosted by James Corden can be aptly called the wildest episodes ever. In the episode, Ashton Kutcher and all the seven-member of the K-pop group BTS assembled together to play the hide and seek game. James Corden and Ashton Kutcher did the searching while the BTS members were supposed to hide.

Apparently the sport is an off-camera custom. However, this time James Corden decided to roll the cameras. The game was such that whoever finds the BTS members first would win. All the BTS members found sneaky locations on the sets of James Corden’s show to hide. Suga and Jungkook nailed the game by pretending to be a faux management room employee and a digital camera operator.

What took Twitter by storm is when Ashton Kutcher found Jimin and Seokjin. Ashton Kutcher picked Jimin and dragged him from beneath James’ desk and carried him till the designated chair. After that, he picked Seokin over his shoulder and took him towards the designated chair. These incidents left fans stumped and yet made them burst out into laughter.

Here’s how fans reacted:

Nobody has ever treated BTS member Kim SeokJin like Ashton Kutcher! 😂 The whole world is freakin’ jealous of him carrying Jin over his shoulder like he weighs nothing more than a bag of feathers to transport him across the studio. 😂 #Ashtonkutcher — A (@ronster22) January 29, 2020

the way Ashton Kutcher carried Jimin and Jin 😭😭😍😍🤣🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏#Ashtonkutcher — SeokJin's Nails Stan ⁷ ! | Hajmola/Hajmu (@MonsterPlaza09) January 29, 2020

