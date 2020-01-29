BTS Debuts The 'Black Swan' Song On James Corden's 'The Late Late Show'

K-pop sensation BTS has evidently been enjoying a global following. The band recently performed at the Grammys with Lil Nas X and garnered a lot of praise by fans. Now, BTS made an appearance on The Late Late Show hosted by James Corden and took the opportunity to perform their latest track, Black Swan. Check out the video below -

BTS X Corden - The Late Late Show

FINALLY time for "Black Swan" live on @latelateshow. Such an incredible stage. As always, @BTS_twt commits to taking things to the next level. #BTSxCorden pic.twitter.com/IiHCLoMrIo — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) January 29, 2020

Everytime they lifted their legs they look graceful. Jimin in the middle make it more beautiful. Def projecting the #BlackSwan vibe in bangtan's way. Their choreo is never boring the last part is such a signature moves for @BTS_twt to end their song on the beat yeah yeah yeah pic.twitter.com/YHdIesqDiY — cestlavie_90💜⁷ (@cestlavie9090) January 29, 2020

The special episode with James Corden and BTS was filled with many special moments. Ashton Kutcher was also a part of the episode who played hide and seek with the BTS band. Jimin, one of the members of the BTS band was picked up like cargo by Ashton Kutcher during the hide and seek portion. Check out the fun portion below-

OMG iconic!!! @BTS_twt #BTSxCorden Hope Ashton Kutcher will be ok he carried Jin all the way !! pic.twitter.com/oh6fJ4dTB6 — Soo Choi⁷ 💜 2/21 (@choi_bts2) January 29, 2020

careful...Jimin is precious cargo and should be treated as such. #BTSxCorden pic.twitter.com/Zgv6nbl3UL — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 29, 2020

James Corden Ashton Kutcher

holding their lifting them on

hands V/S his shoulder#BTS #BTSxCorden #Ashtonkutcher pic.twitter.com/vNSUgR5o2v — Hetvi Shah (@hetvi08) January 29, 2020

Image courtesy - James Corden Instagram

