BTS Debuts The 'Black Swan' Song On James Corden's 'The Late Late Show'

Bollywood News

BTS recently made an appearance on 'The Late Late Show' and debuted their latest track 'Black Swan' and also played a game of hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher.

bts

K-pop sensation BTS has evidently been enjoying a global following. The band recently performed at the Grammys with Lil Nas X and garnered a lot of praise by fans. Now, BTS made an appearance on The Late Late Show hosted by James Corden and took the opportunity to perform their latest track, Black Swan. Check out the video below - 

Also read: James Corden's top three Carpool Karaoke videos with some of the best musical artists

BTS X Corden - The Late Late Show

Also read: Carpool's James Corden gets support of producer after 'driving' picture surfaces online

Also read: Tom Hiddleston shares BTS prep clip for 'Loki'; fans react to the video

The special episode with James Corden and BTS was filled with many special moments. Ashton Kutcher was also a part of the episode who played hide and seek with the BTS band. Jimin, one of the members of the BTS band was picked up like cargo by Ashton Kutcher during the hide and seek portion. Check out the fun portion below- 

Also read: Fans dejected to find out that James Corden doesn't Drive During Carpool Karaoke

Also read: One Direction's best moments on 'The Late Late Show' with James Corden

Image courtesy - James Corden Instagram

 

 

