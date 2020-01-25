Carpool's James Corden Gets Support Of Producer After 'driving' Picture Surfaces Online

The internet is enraged over a viral picture showing James Corden and Justin Beiber filming for the feature Carpool Karaoke. Social media is furious because the picture shows Gavin & Stacey star being driven around via a truck instead of taking the wheels himself which many thought he actually did while doing the popular feature of the show The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The big revelation

After the picture went viral on the microblogging platform, a producer on Carpool Karaoke took to Twitter as he insisted that James Corden does drive most of the time while filming the popular skit for the programme and only uses rig when it would be impossible for the host to drive. Producer Ben Winston also added that James not driving the car himself has occurred only 4 times in the 50 or so segments of the Carpool Karaoke.

Read: Fans Dejected To Find Out That James Corden Doesn't Drive During Carpool Karaoke

Not true! We only use a rig when we are doing a "stunt" as part of the Carpool - when it would be impossible for James to drive! This has occurred only maybe 4 times in 50 or so carpools... Safety is key! https://t.co/kfJXqZqEHq — Ben Winston (@benwinston) January 23, 2020

Read: James Corden Reveals He Hasn't Seen 'Cats' Yet, Says He Is Aware It Is 'Terrible'

James also poked fun at the viral post by sharing a picture of himself and Samuel L Jackson where the duo can be seen behind a steering wheel on stools recreating a famous Pulp Fiction scene. James while sharing the picture took the trollers for a ride as he wrote that they don't even use a real car for the popular skit in question.

Read: Billie Eilish Narrates Her Fan Moment With Justin Bieber On James Corden's Show

guys, we don't even use a real car pic.twitter.com/O0sxMwNFtP — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 23, 2020

Do people really believe TV is real? I was shocked the TARDIS doesn’t really travel back in time. — Simon #FBPE (@SimonHasw8) January 23, 2020

Wait till they find out he wasn't flying Kanye's plane either. pic.twitter.com/bSF1A4axJI — Christina Nicholson (@ChristinaAllDay) January 24, 2020

Seriously, no one actual thought you were really taking James to work..



The car is a set.. period.. the concept is celebrities relaxing and having fun..

I'm not checking if James is making the right signals FFS.



Nothing has changed.. it's still awesome.

Great work team. ! — Terence Beckett (@catalyst_Terry) January 24, 2020

Read: James Corden Shuts Down Bill Maher Over Fat-shaming Comments



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.