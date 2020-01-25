The Debate
Carpool's James Corden Gets Support Of Producer After 'driving' Picture Surfaces Online

Television News

Carpool Karaoke producer Ben Winston took to Twitter as he insisted that James Corden does drive most of the time while filming the popular skit for the program

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Carpool

The internet is enraged over a viral picture showing James Corden and Justin Beiber filming for the feature Carpool Karaoke. Social media is furious because the picture shows Gavin & Stacey star being driven around via a truck instead of taking the wheels himself which many thought he actually did while doing the popular feature of the show The Late Late Show with James Corden

The big revelation 

After the picture went viral on the microblogging platform, a producer on Carpool Karaoke took to Twitter as he insisted that James Corden does drive most of the time while filming the popular skit for the programme and only uses rig when it would be impossible for the host to drive. Producer Ben Winston also added that James not driving the car himself has occurred only 4 times in the 50 or so segments of the Carpool Karaoke. 

Read: Fans Dejected To Find Out That James Corden Doesn't Drive During Carpool Karaoke

Read: James Corden Reveals He Hasn't Seen 'Cats' Yet, Says He Is Aware It Is 'Terrible'

James also poked fun at the viral post by sharing a picture of himself and Samuel L Jackson where the duo can be seen behind a steering wheel on stools recreating a famous Pulp Fiction scene. James while sharing the picture took the trollers for a ride as he wrote that they don't even use a real car for the popular skit in question. 

Read: Billie Eilish Narrates Her Fan Moment With Justin Bieber On James Corden's Show

Read: James Corden Shuts Down Bill Maher Over Fat-shaming Comments
 

 

 

