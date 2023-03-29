Asteroid City Trailer Shows Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman In Ensemble Cast

The trailer of Asteroid City, which includes an all-star cast of Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, and many more, has been recently released. The Wes Anderson film's trailer shows a fictional desert town in America during the 1950s. In the trailer, a seemingly innocent Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention is taking place. However, sudden inexplicable events start to take place.

Asteroid City also marks a reunion for Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson, who were previously seen together in the 2003 cult classic Lost in Translation. The film also features Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright, Doctor Strange actor Tilda Swinton, Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, Birdman’s Edward Norton, King Kong’s Adrien Brody, and Donovan’s Liev Schreiber. Other stars in the film include Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.

More on Asteroid City and Wes Anderson

Asteroid City is the latest offering from director Wes Anderson. Popular for films such as The Grand Budapest Hotel and Fantastic Mr. Fox, Anderson is considered to be an auteur, and his films often amass a cult following. Other titles from the director include Isle of Dogs, Moonrise Kingdom, Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited and The Royal Tennenbaums. The last film from Wes Anderson was The French Dispatch, which was released in 2021.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 16. While the film will be released in limited theatres, it is planned to see a wider featurette at the theatres from June 23. The film is also expected to receive a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. This year, James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will see the return of Harrison Ford’s titular character, is also expected for a Cannes premiere.