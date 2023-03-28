Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Expected To Premiere At Cannes Film Festival

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is reportedly slated for a premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. As per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the film could debut at the renowned film festival on day two or three. The fifth installment in the Indiana Jones film series features Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford returning to the titular role.

15 years ago, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull premiered at Cannes Film Festival. Moreover, the Oscar-nominated film Top Gun: Maverick and Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story also made their debut at the festival. The French film festival is set to begin on May 16 and run up until May 27.

Other films which are slated to premiere at the film festival include Asteroid City by American director Wes Anderson. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro starrer Killers of the Flower Moon by director Martin Scorsese, which is a highly anticipated entry, is also confirmed for a Cannes premiere. Strange Way of Life by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, and Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore starrer romantic drama May December from director Todd Haynes will also debut at Cannes.

Indiana Jones 5 is Harrison Ford’s last appearance in the franchise

Back in 2022, Harrison Ford revealed at the D23 Expo 2022 that the film entails his final appearance. Ford made the announcement while coming to the stage during the Lucasfilm panel alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director James Mangold. The Blade Runner: 2049 actor thanked everyone involved in the making of the film. He then got emotional and said that Indiana Jones 5 is a great film, which is why he returned to the role.

More on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford plays the role of a 70-year-old Indiana Jones despite being 80 years old in real life. The film also features actor-comedian Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is popular for the dark comedy series Fleabag. Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen, who recently replaced Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series, will also play an antagonistic role in the series.

Other films in the Indiana Jones series include Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones: Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones: The Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones: and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). While all the former films were directed by Steven Spielberg, James Mangold has taken the reins on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Mangold was named by Spielberg to carry the series forward, as he was occupied with the writing and directing of his autobiographical film, The Fabelmans.