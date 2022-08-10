‘SNL’ Icon Kenan Thompson To Host 2022 Emmy Awards; Here's All You Need To Know

The prestigious Emmy Awards 2022 are all set for their next edition and the nominations for the same were recently announced revealing that shows such as Succession, Euphoria, Stranger Things, etc were among the top of the list with maximum nods. While the fans eagerly await to watch the prestigious award ceremony, it was recently revealed that the SNL star Kenan Thompson will be hosting the show.

Who will be hosting Emmy Awards 2022?

Kenan Thompson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared thrilling news with his fans revealing that he has been named the host of the much-awaited Emmy awards 2022 which is slated to be held on 12 September 2022. He even released a statement, as per Variety, in which he mentioned how it was ridiculously exciting for him to be a part of the incredible evening where they’d honour the best of television community and added how hosting it on NBC made it even more special.

The statement read, “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Emmys 2022 nominations

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Image: Instagram/@kenanthompson