‘SNL’ Icon Kenan Thompson To Host 2022 Emmy Awards; Here's All You Need To Know

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@kenanthompson
The prestigious Emmy Awards 2022 are all set for their next edition and the nominations for the same were recently announced revealing that shows such as Succession, Euphoria, Stranger Things, etc were among the top of the list with maximum nods. While the fans eagerly await to watch the prestigious award ceremony, it was recently revealed that the SNL star Kenan Thompson will be hosting the show.
Kenan Thompson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared thrilling news with his fans revealing that he has been named the host of the much-awaited Emmy awards 2022 which is slated to be held on 12 September 2022. He even released a statement, as per Variety, in which he mentioned how it was ridiculously exciting for him to be a part of the incredible evening where they’d honour the best of television community and added how hosting it on NBC made it even more special.
The statement read, “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jean Smart – Hacks
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Jeremy Strong – Succession...Click Here to get the full list