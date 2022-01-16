'Attack On Titan' Season 4, Part 2: Episode 2 Release Date And Time; All You Need To Know

The final battle between the forces of Marley and Eldia is finally here and fans are nothing but thrilled. So thrilled, that the streaming platform crashed on the premiere of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 due to a large number of viewers turning on the anime altogether. While the fate of all of humanity is in the hands of the Jaeger brothers, anime fans are excited to watch Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2 (or Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 18.) Here are all the details about the upcoming episode.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 18 release date and time

The new episode of Attack On Titan Season 4 is scheduled to premiere on January 17 in Japan and on Sunday, January 16, in the US. The upcoming episode of the anime is titled 'Sneak Attack.' Here are all details about the episode's release date and time in different parts of the world.

Pacific Time: 12:45 pm PST on January 16

Central Time: 2:45 pm CST on January 16

Eastern Time: 3:45 pm EST on January 16

British Time: 8:45 pm GMT on January 16

India Time: 2:15 am IST on January 17

Phillippine Time: 4:45 am PHT on January 17

Australia Time: 7:15 am ACDT on January 17

Where to watch Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2?

Attack On Titan is all set to have an action-packed climax this year and will bid adieu to its fans. The show premiered on January 9 at 12: 45 pm PST (2:15 am in India). Fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll and Funimation using their prime subscriptions. These episodes will also be released on Hulu, but sometime later their release. Another way to watch the episodes is by purchasing them from Amazon Prime Video.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2 synopsis

As per Crunchyroll, the upcoming episode has been titled Sneak Attack. After a cliffhanger ending of Season 4 Part 1, fans are extremely excited to watch the show. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode read, "Is Mikasa's desire to "help" genuine? What is Ellen fighting for... Giants who resonate with the Earth and collide. In Mare's surprise attack, people head to the battlefield with their weapons in their hands."

Image: Twitter/@AttackOnTitan