'Avatar 2' And Other Sequels To Cost A Whooping Amount; Read Details

New Zealand has recently lifted lockdown measures preventing the shooting of films and TV shows. Avatar sequels by James Cameron, which were in progress in New Zealand, will now resume filming. According to reports, the total budget of the film is more than $1 billion (Rs 7500 crore) for the films.

The release dates for each film had been revealed earlier this year. As per reports, Avatar 2 will release on December 17, 2021, Avatar 3 will hit the silver screens on December 2023, Avatar 4 in December 2025; and Avatar 5 in December 2027. James Cameron also revealed that given the unforeseen delay, he is very confident that the second film will release on the given date.

In a recent interview, James Cameron revealed that the delay has been putting a major crimp in their stride. He also said that he wants to get back to work on Avatar, which right now they are not allowed to due to the state emergency laws or rules. So he said that currently, everything is on hold. He also revealed that they were about to shoot in New Zealand, but that got pushed. They are also trying to get back to it as soon as they can.

He also went on to reveal that New Zealand seems to have been very successful in managing the virus and its purpose is not prevention but eradication, which they believe can be achieved with aggressive contact tracing and testing. There is a good chance that their shoot might get delayed a couple of months, but they will still manage to do it.

James Cameron also said that the visual effects work on the film is continuing. He said that they have got everybody working from home to the extent that is possible. But as far as James’ work is concerned he said it is not too great for him because his work is on the stage doing the virtual cameras and so on. He said that he is currently doing is a bit of editing. On May 6, the official Avatar Twitter account posted pictures of James Cameron engaging with actors before filming the large tank underwater sequence.

From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron directing the actors before they dive underwater for performance capture.



Fun fact: That layer of white on the water's surface is comprised of floating balls that prevent lights from interfering with filming underwater. pic.twitter.com/dOBwS6qOXF — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 6, 2020

