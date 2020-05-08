'Avatar 2' Makers Share BTS Photos Of James Cameron Shooting An Underwater Sequence

The makers of the blockbuster film Avatar have shared a number of behind-the-scenes footage and updates from the sets of the sequel. The makers have taken to the film’s twitter handle to share set photos from Avatar 2 which showed an interesting technique while shooting an underwater scene. Read more to know about the BTS pictures from the sets of Avatar 2.

From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron directing the actors before they dive underwater for performance capture.



Fun fact: That layer of white on the water's surface is comprised of floating balls that prevent lights from interfering with filming underwater. pic.twitter.com/dOBwS6qOXF — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 6, 2020

Also Read | 'Avatar' Sequel's Production Put On Hold In New Zealand Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Also Read | 'Avatar' And Other Three Times Box Office Collections Proved Rotten Tomatoes Wrong

Makers release a Tweet that features never seen pictures from sets of Avatar 2

The tweet shows two pictures from the sets of Avatar 2 and also mentioned a good camera hack that explains the white layer on the surface of the water. The tweet stated that the layer of white on the water's surface is comprised of floating balls that prevent lights from interfering with filming underwater. Reports also state that the ongoing shooting schedule of the film is taking place in New Zealand. The Twitter account of the page has also released a number of different on-set details through their Tweets. They have also shared a number of photos of the artificial world, Pandora, that has been created for the movie.

Also Read | 'The Green Knight' Trailer Shows Dev Patel In An Intense Avatar, Check It Out

In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world.



Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/bfZPWVa7XZ — Avatar (@officialavatar) January 7, 2020

Recently, the makers shared a sneak peek of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon. Sea Dragon is a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft which is invented for the Avatar franchise. With this post, they have revealed that they had completed their shoot schedule for 2019. The crew of the film includes Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, Stephen Lang and David Thewlis in prominent roles from the 2009 blockbuster action film.

That's a wrap, Na'vi Nation! 💙



It's our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we're celebrating with a sneak peek. 👀



Check out this photo of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon, a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft in the sequels. pic.twitter.com/AXgAve6aTG — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 29, 2019

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi Sports A Japanese Samurai Avatar In This 'Gully Boy' Fan Art

Also Read | Jim Parsons Shares Video Of His Makeup Process For His Role In Netflix Series 'Hollywood'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.