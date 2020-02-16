'Avatar' And Other Three Times Box Office Collections Proved Rotten Tomatoes Wrong

Rotten Tomatoes is an American review-aggregation website mainly for film and television. Rotten Tomatoes was launched in the year 1988 in August by three undergraduate students at the University of California, Berkeley. The name of this company was named "Rotten Tomatoes" from the practice of audiences throwing rotten tomatoes when they not like a movie or disapprove it for a poor stage performance. But not all the time their aggregation proves right, it sometimes proves to be wrong. Here are some of the movies that the aggregator got wrong.

"Suicide Squad," 2016

Suicide Squad had no masterpiece in it, but it definitely deserved much better than the critical thrashing it got. Suicide Squad movie has some courageous and fun sensibility in it which makes the film fill the plot holes and weird editing. If we eliminate the wretched Joker scenes, the whole movie itself was actually pretty entertaining.

All the characters in Suicide Squad were nailed by the actors very well, such as the Margot Robbie in the character of Harley Quinn, Will Smith is both charming and astonishingly vulnerable as Deadshot, and the titular Squad itself has brilliant chemistry. Suicide Squad was not a great movie by any means, but barely one that belongs in the same group as DC's two major failures, Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"The Girl on the Train," 2016

The Girl on the Train, this movie was a classic case of criticizing the good because it did not rose to the occasion of being great. The Girl on the Train was also found dull and uninspired by the critics. This film may contain an idea if Alfred Hitchcock or a similar director would have done better. But anyways it does not stop The Girl on the Train to be a perfectly exciting suspense movie.

"Avatar," 2009

Avatar movie released in 2009, was found to be a very bad movie by the critics sticking out off the screen. Avatar was an innovative 3D technology movie of the James Cameron epic sports. A great trailer mashup is there, which shows the comparison of the Avatar to Fern Gully, and that video says everything about the flick being overrated. It is observed by the reports that Avatar is just a rip-off of a much better 1992 animated film.

