'Avatar 2', 'Black Panther 2' To 'Thor 4'; Disney Announces Its Release Slate At CinemaCon

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution announced its upcoming release slate at CinemaCon 2022, the largest gathering of movie theatre owners that took place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. From Margot Robbie's first look poster of Barbie to Avatar 2's release date and trailer, the event saw intriguing revelations of many big-budgeted and much-anticipated films including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever aka Black Panther 2, Thor: Love and Thunder aka Thor 4, Avatar 2 and more. Here, we have curated the list of all the upcoming Disney movies' release dates that you need to know.

Disney's release slate as announced at CinemaCon 2022:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - May 6, 2022

Lightyear - June 17, 2022

The Bob's Burgers Movie - May 27, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder - July 8, 2022

The Banshees of Inisherin - October 21, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - November 11, 2022

Amsterdam - November 4, 2022

The Menu - November 18, 2022

Strange World - November 23, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water - December 16, 2022

The Marvels - February 17, 2023

The Haunted Mansion - March 10, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

Indiana Jones - June 30, 2023

The Little Mermaid - May 26, 2023

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - July 28, 2023

After much anticipation and delays in the past eight years, Avatar 2 was finally announced at CinemaCon along with a trailer. The upcoming sequel to the record-breaking Avatar will take place a decade after the events of the 2009 movie. Avatar: The Way Of Water will unveil the new challenges that befall Jake Sully and Neytiri's family. The movie is speculated to be a visual delight for viewers, guaranteeing new twists to the events transpiring in Pandora.

Here we go… #Avatar2 is the finisher for Disney at #CinemaCon. Producer Jon Landau is on stage now. They are re-releasing the original Avatar in theaters around the world this September, remastering the picture & sound. “Each sequel will play out as a standalone movie.” pic.twitter.com/8sR99ABcwV — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2022

The first footage from the upcoming MCU movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also showcased at the big event. The much-anticipated Marvel movie will be helmed by Ryan Coogler without actor Chadwich Boseman, who unfortunately died in 2020. Reportedly, it is Shuri, Okoye and Nakia who will be seen leading the ferocious army of Wakanda against an unknown world that poses a greater threat to humanity.

Disney opens its #CinemaCon presentation with a sizzle reel featuring the upcoming slate, including our first glimpses of #Avatar2 and #BlackPantherWakandaForever pic.twitter.com/XuzdVUHyzE — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2022

Image: Instagram/@ErikDavis