'Avatar 2', 'Black Panther 2' To 'Thor 4'; Disney Announces Its Release Slate At CinemaCon

'Avatar 2', 'Black Panther 2' to 'Thor 4', the release date of these upcoming movies was revealed by Disney at the CinemaCon event.

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution announced its upcoming release slate at CinemaCon 2022, the largest gathering of movie theatre owners that took place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. From Margot Robbie's first look poster of Barbie to Avatar 2's release date and trailer, the event saw intriguing revelations of many big-budgeted and much-anticipated films including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever aka Black Panther 2Thor: Love and Thunder aka Thor 4, Avatar 2 and more. Here, we have curated the list of all the upcoming Disney movies' release dates that you need to know.

Disney's release slate as announced at CinemaCon 2022:

  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness -  May 6, 2022
  • Lightyear - June 17, 2022
  • The Bob's Burgers Movie  - May 27, 2022
  • Thor: Love and Thunder - July 8, 2022
  • The Banshees of Inisherin - October 21, 2022
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - November 11, 2022
  • Amsterdam - November 4, 2022
  • The Menu - November 18, 2022
  • Strange World  - November 23, 2022
  • Avatar: The Way of Water - December 16, 2022
  • The Marvels - February 17, 2023
  • The Haunted Mansion - March 10, 2023
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023
  • Indiana Jones - June 30, 2023
  • The Little Mermaid - May 26, 2023
  • Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - July 28, 2023

After much anticipation and delays in the past eight years, Avatar 2 was finally announced at CinemaCon along with a trailer. The upcoming sequel to the record-breaking Avatar will take place a decade after the events of the 2009 movie. Avatar: The Way Of Water will unveil the new challenges that befall Jake Sully and Neytiri's family. The movie is speculated to be a visual delight for viewers, guaranteeing new twists to the events transpiring in Pandora.

The first footage from the upcoming MCU movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also showcased at the big event. The much-anticipated Marvel movie will be helmed by Ryan Coogler without actor Chadwich Boseman, who unfortunately died in 2020. Reportedly, it is Shuri, Okoye and Nakia who will be seen leading the ferocious army of Wakanda against an unknown world that poses a greater threat to humanity.

