'Avatar 2' Trailer To Release At CinemaCon 2022; Excited Fans Say 'storm Is Coming'

Ever since the Avatar makers announced the sequel, the frenzied fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the stars getting into their respective characters again. From the high-end drama to the spectacular VFX, Avatar 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Now, coming in as great news for the fans, the trailer of the film is expected to be released at CinemaCon today.

The makers have been quite particular about not spilling any beans about the film while keeping the story intact. While Disney is keeping tight-lipped, CinemaCon attendees are expected to get a first glimpse at James Cameron’s wildly anticipated Avatar sequels. The film is expected to hit the theatres on December 16, 2022. The film Avatar has been the torchbearer of cinema innovation.

Avatar 2 trailer to be shown at CinemaCon 2022

Starting from playing a key role in ushering in the digital 3D movie era to introducing new production techniques in areas such as performance capture and virtual production, the film has created a deep impact.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CinemaCon’s main venue at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas — with Dolby Atmos, immersive sound, and Dolby Vision, meaning they are installing the company’s premium 4K, high dynamic range, the trailer is sure to give a fabulous visual treat to the viewers who can enjoy every bit of the experience.

According to the reports by the International media outlet, the event which is currently underway, earlier showed off the opening 15 minutes of Brad Pitt's Bullet Train and of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse suggesting the same for Avatar's sequel.

Soon after the news started surfacing on social media, excited fans cannot wait to witness the magic created by James Cameron over the past decade. One of the users shared a still from the first part and wrote, " #Avatar2 Glimpse !" Another user shared an intriguing still from the first installment and wrote, " Storm Is Coming !" A third user chimed in and shared a video of the film in making along with a scene from the movie. He captioned the video and wrote, " This is why #Avatar is still a masterpiece..not still..forever..!!#Avatar2 #JamesCameron."

