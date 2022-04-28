'Avatar 2' Confirmed: Director James Cameron Reveals Film's Title & Trailer At CinemaCon

After much anticipation and delays in the past eight years, Avatar 2 was finally announced at CinemaCon along with a trailer. The speculations about the film's first glimpse to be shown at the CinemaCom, the annual gathering of movie theatre owners, came true on April 27, 2022, as Disney unveiled footage of the highly anticipated film. Apart from the footage, the film's official title was also unveiled at the gathering currently taking place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

As per a report by Variety, James Cameron's directorial Avatar's long-awaited sequel has been titled Avatar: The Way Of Water. The filmmakers are set to take viewers to an otherworldly, underwater life with the upcoming movie. At CinemaCon, the makers gave a glimpse of the highly-anticipated film with a visually dazzling clip.

As per the leading daily, the attendees at the CinemaCon were given 3D glasses to watch the first trailer of the upcoming film. The trailer contained almost no dialogues and took the viewers to different regions across the world of Pandora through the visuals of the blue oceans. The clip also saw Na'vi, the local tribe, interacting with some water creatures, resembling whales and pelicans, some of which also came out of the screens into the audience's faces due to the 3D technology.

The trailer also gave a glimpse of Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana's Neytiri. In the video, Sully tells Neytiri, "I know one thing. Wherever we go, this family is our fortress." The film's trailer is set to debut in the theatres ahead of Marvel Studios' highly anticipated film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which is releasing on May 6.

More about Avatar: The Way Of Water

The upcoming sequel to the record-breaking Avatar will take place a decade after the events of the 2009 movie. Avatar: The Way Of Water will tell the story of the Sully family which consists of Jake, Neytiri and their kids, and the troubles that follow them. The film will showcase how the Sully family will go a long way to keep each other safe and their battle to stay alive while facing tragedies.

Ahead of the trailer's premiere, James Cameron sent a pre-recorded video to address the exhibitors. In the clip, Cameron talked about how the film has been designed for the "biggest screen and the most immersive 3D available" around the world. He added the film is "set out to test the limits of what cinema can do". The director is currently in New Zealand for the final touches of the film.

Image: Twitter/@stufflistings