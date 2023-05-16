Avatar 2 To Finally Stream On OTT, Know When And Where To Watch James Cameron Film

Avatar: The Way of Water, starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, is all set to stream on OTT platform Disney Plus. Helmed by James Cameron, the movie will start streaming on June 7. The official Twitter handle of 20th Century Studios shared the poster of the movie and wrote, "#AvatarTheWayOfWater is streaming on @disneyplus June 7."

Soon after the movie was announced on the OTT, fans flooded the comments section and expressed their excitement. A user wrote, "Yes! At last!" while another wrote, "Finally". Check out the tweet shared by the OTT platform below:

All about Avatar 2

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family -- Jake, Neytiri and their kids -- and the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. Cameron, whose Avatar and Titanic are the highest and third highest-grossing films of all time, even shared that while making Avatar and Avatar 2, he had "shot and captured Avatar 3 and even Avatar 4. These films are all written all the way to Avatar 5."

Avatar 2 box office report

The movie became the third-highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar: The Way of Water has a global box office revenue of $2.2433 billion so far, which is slightly ahead of Titanic’s $2.2428 billion. The success of Avatar 2 also makes James Cameron the only director to have three films generating more than $2 billion globally. The movie stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, and Kate Winslet as Ronal. Sigourney Weaver also returned for the second film, and the 73-year-old played the role of Jake and Neytiri’s teenage daughter Kiri.

Meanwhile, fans can expect more Avatar movies in the future, with Avatar 3 already having a tentative release date on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 set for December 18, 2026 and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.