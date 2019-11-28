Avengers: Endgame: Did The Russo Brothers Remove An Epic Hulk Vs Thanos Rematch?

Avengers: Endgame marked the climax of the 22-movie series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie went on to become the highest-grossing films of all time. However, the film also received much flak from the fans for some of the decisions made by the makers. Recent reports have surfaced that show that the film could have hosted a rematch between the Hulk andThanos. Here is all the information on the reports:

Also read: Disney Pushes Avengers Endgame For 14 Nomination Categories At The Oscars

The Russo Brothers Cut an incredible rematch between the Hulk and Thanos

Ten minutes down Avengers: Infinity War, the MCU fans worldwide witnessed an epic clash between the Hulk and Thanos, and were anticipating for the same in Avengers: Endgame. However, the fans were left disappointed as the 2019 film did not feature a rematch between the Hulk and Thanos. Even the final battle sequence of Avengers: Endgame had zero footage featuring a rematch between the Hulk and the Mad Titan Thanos.

Also read: Avengers Endgame Deleted Scene Opens Up The Possibility Of Thanos Being Alive

The artbook- Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie includes many scenes that did not even make it to the cutting room floor, given the three-hour runtime of the movie. One such keyframe artwork was of the Hulk finally getting his revenge from the Mad Titan Thanos. In the artwork, a revitalised Hulk sans the quantum realm gear is seen punching a shocked Thanos! It would have been a sweet moment for all the MCU fans, who were eagerly anticipating the clash of the Hulk and Thanos, since Avengers: Infinity War.

Also read: Russo Brothers To Crhronicle Decades-long Rivalry Between Marvel And DC In A Series

Future of the Hulk

At the Tokyo Comic-Con, Mark Ruffalo got casual while talking about the Hulk and its future in the MCU. He said that Kevin Feige just asked him last week if he had ideas or stories for the Hulk. To which Mark Ruffalo replied that yes he had some stories and plans for the Hulk to tell fans. Mark Ruffalo concluded by saying that Kevin asked him to come over and share his plans, and then they would look if those ideas fit into the Hulk’s story and his future in the MCU.

Also read: Russo Brothers Respond To Criticism, Say 'Scorsese Doesn't Own Cinema'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.