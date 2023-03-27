Avengers Star Jeremy Renner Walks For The First Time After Snowplow Accident | WATCH

The Avengers actor Jeremy Renner recently shared a video of himself walking for the first time after his snowplow accident. The Hawkeye actor broke 70 bones in his body after he was crushed under the 14,000 pound PistonBuly. The actor received a wave of supportive comments from fans on his video.

Taking to social media, Renner posted a video where he can be seen walking on an anti-gravity treadmill. An anti-gravity treadmill allows the user to feel less body weight pushing them down while taking a walk on the machine. While The Hurt Locker star still held onto the sides of the treadmill, he was seen walking effortlessly.

Renner captioned the post, “I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will.” While one fan responded on Twitter by saying, “Very cool to witness your recovery,” another said, “Finally we can see you on your two feet. This is the greatest happiest news since the terrible accident. What a will power.” Others gave their wishes to the actor.

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

Jeremy Renner’s current projects

Jeremy Renner is slated to appear on Rennervations. The show features the Avengers: Endgame actor acquiring decommissioned vehicles from the government. Renner then works with builders with whom he tries to create “mind-blowing creations” for children in several communities throughout the globe.

Rennervations is scheduled for a release on April 12, 2023, on Disney+. It also features Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor, whose release on the show was confirmed by himself early in the year. Renner was also seen as the lead actor in Mayor of Kingstown, which is a crime thriller from Paramount.