Jeremy Renner Gets Sweet Note From Nephew As He Recovers From Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner shared a note that he got from his nephew. The Hawkeye star was grievously injured in a slowplow accident on New Year's. Renner has been taking his fans through his recovery process on Instagram. His nephew Auggie said in his note addressing the Hollywood actor that he’s “very lucky” his uncle is alive after the accident.

Renner’s nephew also wrote in the note that he’s lucky as his uncle is also an Avenger. Renner sent love to his nephew and wrote sharing the screenshot of the note, “Love my little man. Bless you Auggie.”

Jeremy Renner’s accident

The Avengers actor was injured in an accident on New Year’s eve. The incident took place at his home in Nevada. After sustaining injuries, one of his neighbours, who happened to be a doctor, tended to his injuries until he was airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent a surgery. He suffered “blunt chest trauma & orthopaedic injuries,” as per the report. The Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol actor reportedly broke thirty bones following the accident and is now recovering.



Jeremy Renner’s upcoming show is Rennervations

Jeremy Renner’s upcoming show is Rennervations. The series was slated to be released in the early part of 2023. However, its streaming debut has been delayed after Renner's accident. The four-part Disney+ series also features Bollywood star Anil Kapoor. the show follows Renner in his journey as he travels the world helping communities by "reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles." A part of the show has been shot in Alwar, Rajasthan as well.