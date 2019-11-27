Bad Boys For Life Trailer: Audience Excited For The Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Film

Bad Boys For Life stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. It is the third instalment in Bad Boys franchise. Bad Boys was released is in 1995 and Bad Boy II in 2003. The detective duo is making a comeback after 17 years and fans are hyped for it. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, it is set to release on January 17, 2020. Two trailers from the film were released recently. Check out fan reactions on them.

Bad Boys For Life trailer reactions

This trailer is much better than the first.. Im so ready for this in January 🙌🏼 & I love that high school musical reference with Vanessa sitting right there hahaha — JAS 💋 (@Jassymonique_) November 5, 2019

It looks like any generic action movie, but I am excited to see Martin Lawrence and Will Smith together again. — AJ Fairnot (@AJ_GeekVibes) November 8, 2019

My excitement is beyond high for this film! — FinalFantasy188 (@JoshuaM2202) November 5, 2019

Hell yes! I've only been waiting 17 years or so.

Finish strong boys! — BCE684 (@BCE684) November 6, 2019

One thing is sure that the ruthless tide of time hasn't affected these #BadBoys (@willsmith & @realmartymar). For a sec we thought it's #BadBoys2 trailer. They are back wd the same swag and fierce tempo. #BadBoysForLifeTrailer #BadBoysForLifehttps://t.co/ngUiE8Bd7n via @YouTube — PardeKePeechey (@pardekpeechey) September 4, 2019

I’m psyched out of my mind for #BadBoysForLife I was crying during the trailer huge tears thank you for their film @BadBoys — Rob Belushi (@robbelushi) November 26, 2019

I absolutely can not wait to see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back on screen together after a 17 year hiatus. Now we just need Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker back for Rush Hour 4 👀 "We ride together, we die together. Bad Boys for Life!" — Jimmy's burner (@jimmysburner1) September 4, 2019

That part was pretty funny. Laughed really hard at that. Loved the first two films, glad to see the boys back again. Can't wait for @BadBoys #BadBoysForLife — Ryan (@SunnyRyan33) September 5, 2019

That trailer started off perfect. You knew Marcus had to mess up the Mike's car somehow. This movie is going to be fire. — Justin (@athroatpunch) September 4, 2019

Trailer

