Bad Boys For Life Trailer: Audience Excited For The Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Film

Hollywood News

Bad Boys For Life stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and will release on January 2020. Two trailers of the film were released. Check out fan reactions on them

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bad Boys for life

Bad Boys For Life stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. It is the third instalment in Bad Boys franchise. Bad Boys was released is in 1995 and Bad Boy II in 2003. The detective duo is making a comeback after 17 years and fans are hyped for it. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, it is set to release on January 17, 2020.  Two trailers from the film were released recently. Check out fan reactions on them.

Bad Boys For Life trailer reactions

Trailer 

