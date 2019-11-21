The Call Of The Wind Trailer: Here's How Fans Reacted To The Trailer

The Call of the Wild is a live-action adventure film based on 1903’s novel by Jack London with the same name. It is also a remake and modern version of Twentieth Century Pictures’ 1935 film of the same name. Directed by Chris Sanders, it stars Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Omar Sy, and Bradley Whitford. The trailer of the film was recently released. Many appreciated it, while some found the CGI dog to be a let-down.

Also Read | Cats Trailer | Fan Reactions To The Second Trailer Of The Upcoming Musical

The Call of the Wind trailer fan reactions

Why did the filmmakers make this dog full CGI in nearly every shot? 80% of the stuff the dog is doing could be shot with a real dog. U don't need to CGI a simple reaction shot of a dog, the audience will emote their emotion onto him. Boo. #TheCallOfTheWild https://t.co/1NJI4nErHl — Tina (@KarlaKan88) November 20, 2019

A movie with Harrison Ford AND a dog? Yes please!!! Is it February yet? #thecallofthewild https://t.co/tem3q77VGN — Jessica (@Jess_J_) November 20, 2019

#thecallofthewild All these people excited about this movie have never read the book (or have forgotten the story)...animal cruelty, animal fights to the death, and other tragedies. It's no wonder the dog is CGI.

The trailer looks fun, but I'll pass. — Renee George (@reneegeorge2008) November 21, 2019

Also Read | 'The Irishman' Final Trailer: Fans React To The Robert De Niro, Al Pacino Starrer

I'm already crying at the trailer. Two of my favorite things -- gruff Harison Ford and a dog. #TheCallOfTheWildhttps://t.co/nfOzLgXaAc — Odd Dan Out (@odddanout) November 20, 2019

#TheCallOfTheWild trailer really had me going thinking it was a real dog wow pic.twitter.com/ZZW95BpqDv — Eric Janvier (@ClassicJanvier) November 21, 2019

#TheCallOfTheWild trailer just made me cry — 🥥💧 (@WilkAustin) November 21, 2019

One of my favorite books and Harrison Ford is going to star?! I know what I’m doing Feb 21st! #thecallofthewild @20thcenturyfox pic.twitter.com/c5zyT2Q9HE — The Lobby (@TheLobbyReviews) November 20, 2019

Also Read | Brooklyn Nine-Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Fans Of The Show Rejoice

I don`t understand, if you replace a real dog in a feature action movie with a CG dog, why you need to animate it as a cartoony dog? It breaks all the realism of the movie. Why not imitate a real dog? Without all those so openly cartoon looks and moves? #theCalloftheWild — Hope Mark (@HopeMark72) November 20, 2019

This looks absolutely wonderful and the world is a better place with more Chris Sanders movies in it. #TheCallOfTheWild https://t.co/LPgVipDg8Y — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 20, 2019

Also Read | 'The Crown' Season 3: Fans Can't Stop Raving About The Newest Episodes

The trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.