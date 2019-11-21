The Debate
The Call Of The Wind Trailer: Here's How Fans Reacted To The Trailer

Hollywood News

The Call of the Wild is an adventure film starring Harrison Ford in the lead role & the trailer of the film was just released; check out the fan reactions

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Call of the Wild

The Call of the Wild is a live-action adventure film based on 1903’s novel by Jack London with the same name. It is also a remake and modern version of Twentieth Century Pictures’ 1935 film of the same name. Directed by Chris Sanders, it stars Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Omar Sy, and Bradley Whitford. The trailer of the film was recently released. Many appreciated it, while some found the CGI dog to be a let-down.

The Call of the Wind trailer fan reactions

The trailer

 

 

 

