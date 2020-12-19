Barack Obama Reveals His Favourite Movies And TV Shows Of 2020; See Full List

Former American President Barack Obama holds a massive fan following on social media. Recently, he took to his Instagram to share a new post. In his post, he shared a list of his favourite movies and TV shows of the year. His list included movies and shows like Boys State, Time, The Good Place, and many more.

In his Instagram post, Obama added a list of shows and movies. He captioned his post by saying that like everybody he was 'stuck inside a lot this year and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, he had expanded the list to include visual storytelling that he had enjoyed in 2020'. He further mentioned that he had enjoyed these regardless of the format. Fans were very happy to see the list and showered his post with numerous likes and comments in no time.

Barack Obama's favourite movies of 2020 -

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Beanpole

Bacurau

Nomadland

Soul

Lovers Rock

Collective

Mank

Martin Eden

Let Him Go

Time

Boys State

Selah and the Spades

Crip Camp

Barack Obama's favourite TV shows of 2020 -

Better Call Saul

The Queen’s Gambit

I May Destroy You

The Boys

The Good Lord Bird

Devs

The Last Dance

Mrs America

The Good Place

City So Real

Barack Obama's favourite books of 2020

Earlier, Obama also shared a list of his favourite books of 2020 on his Instagram. Along with the list, he captioned his post by saying that as the year was coming to an end, he wanted to share his annual list of favourite books. He also said that he would start sharing his favourite books by deliberately omitting what he thought is a pretty good book named A Promised Land which was written by him. He concluded his note by saying that he hoped one enjoyed reading the books that he listed as much as he did. His list included books by Ayad Akhtar, Eric Larson, Phil Klay, Liz Moore, Robert Kolker and James McBride among others.

