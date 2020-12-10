Meryl Streep Rectifies 'a Mistake' By Barack Obama In His Memoir A Promised Land

American actor Meryl Streep, known for her roles in films such as The Devil Wears Prada, Mamma Mia, The Bridges of Madison County, Sophie's Choice, Kramer vs. Kramer and more, made a little cameo in former POTUS Barack Obama's book, A Promised Land. However, during a recent interview, the actor went on to fact-check and reveal that Barack Obama has made a mistake while recounting a story about her in the book. Meryl Streep goes on to clarify and reveal details about the same.

During a virtual interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Devil Wears Prada fame star went on to talk about her role in Let Them All Talk and also spoke about her mention in Barack Obama's book. Obama went on to reveal in the book that Meryl Streep leaned over at a dinner party at the White House to subtly recite in Mandarin the lyrics to a song about clouds that she had learned for a part some years ago. To which actor said, “I do remember that moment, but he got the story a little bit wrong”.

Meryl Streep went on to reveal that the Mandarin lyrics wasn't for a part but it was for a poem. Talking about the same, the actor said that she had gotten back from a trip to Beijing which she had gone with Yo-Yo Ma and a bunch of performers. She added that they were going to perform a very famous fourth-century Chinese poem that everyone knows at the great big Nest stadium with 7,000 people.

Meryl and Yo-Yo Ma later heard that the minister was coming and he was an extremely important person. She revealed that she had learned the poem in Mandarin and also in English. And as she would recite it, Yo-Yo would weave in his music. "but yes, I remembered the poem", said Meryl. She also went on to recite a line from the poem in both English and Mandarin. She said, “Alone on a misty mountain / I come to a clearing / Sunlight on green moss/ I am not alone”. The book Promise Land is a memoir by the former US President and is currently available at the shelves and online.

