Barack Obama Reveals Favorite TV Show He Binged While Writing His Memoir 'A Promised Land'

Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States Of America, has revealed the shows that he had been watching at the time of him writing his memoir, A Promised Land. It so happened that while Barack Obama's A Promised Land was underway at the Obama residence, he took solace and refuge in some Emmy Award-winning shows. While talking to a publication, the 44th President Of the United States even gave some deep reasons in order to elaborate on the reasons behind the shows being his favourite. Barack Obama's memoir, A Promised Land, is available for purchase digitally as of now.

The shows that the former president revealed were Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, NBC's The Good Place and the Breaking Bad spinoff series, Better Call Saul. While talking to the officials at Entertainment Weekly about the reason behind these specific shows being Obama's favourite, he started with Better Call Saul. As per EW, Obama said that Better Call Saul is one of his favourite shows because it explores the dark side of the American dream. While on the subject of The Good Place, he said that he liked the show because of its light-hearted treatment and the ability to ask some profound philosophical questions. Talking about The Boys, the 44th POTUS said that he liked how the creators turned the superhero genre on its head and addressed some deep-rooted social issues that plague societies around the world. The former president also shared that while Barack Obama's memoir was being written, he would even occasionally watch the NBA playoffs.

Reactions from the cast/crew:

Upon learning that their respective shows are liked and loved by the former president, the cast and crew members of the show shared their reactions on Twitter. D'Arcy Carden from The Good Place said that she fell on the floor upon receiving the news. The Boys creator Eric Kripe reacted in a way that viewers have come to expect from the team behind the show.

The reactions:

The first time I heard @BarackObama liked @nbcthegoodplace I fell to the floor. For real. 🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/SgNn0tcn7i — D'Arcy Carden (@DarcyCarden) December 15, 2020

I was today years old when I found out president ⁦@BarackObama⁩ watches ⁦@TheBoysTV⁩. Can I stay this age forever? https://t.co/pWwunqJYjo — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) December 15, 2020

