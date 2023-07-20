Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Says She Has Entered 'twilight Phase' After Birth Of 2nd Son

Greta Gerwig's Barbie will be released on July 21. Days before its theatrical debut, the director made a personal revelation. She spoke about her second baby for the first time.

Greta Gerwig says she is in her ‘twilight phase’

Ahead of Barbie release, Greta Gerwig broke her silence on the birth of her second baby. Gerwig, who announced her pregnancy in December last year, became a mother for the second time in February. For the unversed, Gerwig has a four-year son, Harold, with her partner Noah Baumbach. He is also the writer of Barbie.

Speaking to Elle UK, the director said, “He’s a little Schmoo. I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby.” She acknowledged that she is "properly in the middle ages now and all parts of her life feel extremely activated".

(Greta Gerwig announced her second pregnancy on The Tonight Show | Image: Twitter)

Having a newborn takes a toll on the lives of new parents, especially mothers. Gerwig reflected on the same and said that she is in the "twilight state" with the baby sleeping through the night. She further claimed that she still wakes up every one hour to 90 minutes to check on the little one. While she spoke about the baby, she did not reveal his name. The director also co-parents her thirteen-year-old stepson.

Greta Gerwig hopes Barbie ‘subverts stereotypes’

In the same interview, the director talked about what to expect from the forthcoming movie. She mentioned that Barbie, the toy, was essentially a piece of moulded plastic that would not disintegrate when it is thrown out.

(Greta Gerwig poses with Barbie movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling | Image: Twitter)

With Barbie, she aims to do the complete opposite by giving "that persona some humanity, some falling-apart-ness, that-in or of itself would be meaningful". She added that the same holds true for the protagonist Margot Robbie, who is expected to be perfect at all times. What happens when she feels vulnerable? That is for the movie to unravel.