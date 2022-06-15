Last Updated:

'Barbie': Ryan Gosling Bears Stark Resemblance To Blond Ken In First Look From The Movie

After Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's first look from the upcoming movie 'Barbie' is sending the internet into a frenzy owing to his uncanny resemblance to Ken.

barbie

After Margot Robbie, it is Ryan Gosling's turn to send the social media into a frenzy with his peculiar doll look for the upcoming Greta Gerwig directorial film aptly titled Barbie. The duo will be seen playing the eponymous characters of Barbie and Ken in the Warner Bros bankrolled venture. 

Shang-Chi fame Simu Liu, Ghostbusters actor Kate McKinnon, Ugly Betty star America Ferrara and more will be joining the notable actors in the live-action film. Considering its star-studded cast and enigmatic concept veiled by vibrant character posters, the film has already garnered major hype. 

Ryan Gosling's first look from 'Barbie' out

Warner Bros finally dropped the first look of actor Ryan Gosling as Ken from the upcoming Barbie live-action film. The 41-year-old actor sported a blond hairdo and all-denim outfit exposing his chiselled physique. The actor bore an uncanny resemblance to the Ken doll. 

Reactions started rolling out almost immediately as netizens took in Gosling's new avatar for the film opposite Margot Robbie. Social media appeared divided as fans had trouble deciding whether they fancied the actor's new look. A fan summed up the inner turmoil of many by tweeting, ''There's something deeply upsetting about this image and I'm not sure what it is but I think I'm on board with it.''

On the other hand, some took a comical approach and compared his blond look to a famous Scooby-Doo character, Freddie Prinze Jr. Many also shared images of the original Ken doll whilst expressing their excitement to see the film. 

More on 'Barbie'

WB Pictures dropped Margot Robbie's blonde doll look from the film to announce the release date of the film. Her look ended up grabbing a lot of attention as the 31-year-old actor was seen in a blue outfit driving a pink convertible and sporting a mischievous smile.

In an interview with British Vogue, the Australian actor told of the film, ''People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ’Oh, well, maybe I don’t…''

Barbie will open in theatres on July 21, 2023.

