Barbie Trailer: 5 Easter Eggs Fans May Have Missed

The Barbie makers released the new trailer of the film on Thursday. The Margot Robbie starrer movie revolves around Barbie and her trip to the real world. While the short clip gave a clear hint towards the fish out of the water story, there were subtle clues that one might have missed in the first watch. Here, we discuss 5 Easter eggs from the recent Barbie trailer, which will give the viewers a deeper sense of the story that is to come.

The Matrix reference in Barbie trailer

In one of the scenes in the trailer, Barbie gets a choice between living her normal life by choosing a high heel sandal or to venture out and discover the 'real world' by choosing the birkenstock. This was a direct reference to the 1999 film The Matrix, in which the main character, Neo (Keanu Reeves), also had to choose between a red and a blue pill. The red pill would start Neo's journey to discover the reality behind the Matrix and the blue pill will let him return to his normal life.

Homage to Ruth Handler, Barbie’s creator

In the trailer with subtitles, one can see that “Humans only have one ending. Ideas are forever” dialogue comes from Ruth, which is presumably a homage to Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie. She passed away in 2002.

Barbie trailer shades Bratz dolls

Barbie and Bratz dolls have a long-standing rivalry. Carter Bryant, Bratz creator, was previously an employee in Mattel, the toy company who made Barbie dolls. Two weeks before leaving his job, Carter sold his idea of Bratz dolls to Mattel’s competitor MGA Entertainment. They brought four Bratz girls – Jade, Cloe, Yasmin and Sasha to life, who were the first rival dolls to Barbie. In the trailer, there are four girls telling Barbie that they haven’t played with her doll since they were 4. Just after they show a card that says, “If you hate Barbie this movie is for you” so it seems like a diss at Bratz.

Mattel are the bad guys

As mentioned earlier, Barbie dolls are made by the Mattel toy company. Will Ferrell plays the CEO of the toy company in the movie, who wants Barbie back in the box and away from the real world. As Barbie is seen running from the real world people, viewers see a glimpse of Mattel written in the background giving the hint that the company name might be the same as the original one.

Barbieland turns into Kendom

In a blink-and-miss scene, when Barbie was seen leaving the Barbieland, we see a vision of the name of the place in the background. But, when she came back, the doll found it had changed into Kendom. It gives a clue to the supposed rebellion by the Ken dolls in the Barbieland, who take over their home after Barbie leaves to know the truth of the real world.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and produced by Mattel Films, Heyday Films, and Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment. The film will hit the theatres on July 21. It will compete with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on the box-office.