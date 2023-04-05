Barbie Trailer: Ryan Gosling And Margot Robbie Enter The Dreamhouse As Famous Figurine

Greta Grewig’s much anticipated Barbie teaser trailer was released by the makers on Tuesday (Apr 4). The film features Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, and others as Barbie and Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and more as Ken and they all live in the lovely paradise of Barbie World. A beach brawl, numerous dance sequences, and a trip to the real world are all teased in the trailer.

While the plot isn't revealed much, it is made clear that Barbie and Ken are dating and that Ken hardly ever leaves the house without his rollerblades. The trailer narration is provided by actress Helen Mirren, however, it is currently unknown if she will appear in the movie. The trailer was shared by the Barbie official Instagram handle, with the caption, “From creator Greta Gerwig, #BarbieTheMovie only in theaters July 21.” Check out the full trailer here:

More about Barbie: The movie

The latest character posters shared by the makers of Barbie include the presence of John Cena, Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa and more. The film is co-written by director Greta Grewig and her husband Noah Baumbach and is co-produced by Mattel Films, Heyday Films and Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley’s LuckyChap Entertainment. Greta shared she was a little nervous and afraid of taking on the project, she stated, “That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that’s where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that. Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.'”

Margot Robbie also talked about playing Barbie in the upcoming film, she said, "Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery. Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."