James Gunn Reacts To Margot Robbie's Possible Return To DC Universe

James Gunn seemingly confirmed that the doors of the DC Universe are open to actor Margot Robbie again. The DC Studios co-boss often takes to Twitter and is open to questions asked by his followers. After a fan asked whether Gunn will work with Margot Robbie again, he said that he will “for sure” work with The Wolf of Wall Street actor again.

The fan posed the question to the DC Studios’ co-CEO, "WILL YOU WORK WITH MARGOT ROBBIE AGAIN?" The director replied by simply saying the words, “For sure”. This comes after Margot Robbie last appeared in James Gunn’s 2021 film, The Suicide Squad. Joaquin Phoenix's Joker has cast Lady Gaga in the role of Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux.

For sure. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 18, 2023

Margot Robbie's journey in the DC Universe so far

Margot Robbie began her journey with the DC Universe with 2016’s Suicide Squad. She played the role of Harley Quinn, who is the partner of the Joker. Despite having an A-lister cast of Will Smith, Jared Leto, Jay Courtney and Cara Delevingne, the David Ayer film was disliked by both fans and critics.

James Gunn then came in to write and direct The Suicide Squad, which was a total reboot of the franchise. Robbie reprised her role as Harley Quinn again, with John Cena, Idris Elba, Jennifer Holland, Pete Davidson, and more joining the cast. Robbie once again played the role of Quinn in Birds of Prey alongside Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask, Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress, and Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary.

Following the announcement of a new DC slate, it’s unclear whether Margot Robbie will play the role of Harley Quinn again, or appear in some other capacity. The currently announced shows in the DC Universe are Swamp Thing, The Authority, Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Superman: Legacy, The Brave and The Bold, Booster Gold, Paradise Lost and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. It remains to be seen whether Robbie will appear in any of the DC slate projects.