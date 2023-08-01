Barbie Vs Oppenheimer BO Collection: RARKPK Release Affects Hollywood Films In India

Double feature release Barbie and Oppenheimer created a lot of anticipation in India. The internet buzz for the two titles rose to such an extent that the clash was christened Barbenheimer. Both movies have turned out to be global hits with a collective box office collection exceeding USD 1 billion and the story in India is no different. Here's how the Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig films performed in India on Day 11, Monday.

3 things you need to know:

Oppenheimer and Barbie were released simultaneously on July 21.

Barbie is the most successful opener from Warner Bros.

Oppenheimer is also on the verge of becoming Christopher Nolan's most successful film of all time.

Barbenheimer sees a steep decline

Both films entered their second weekends with a considerable uptick in collections. On Sunday, Oppenheimer collected Rs 7.35 crore, while Barbie raked in Rs 3.15 crore. However, the transaction to working days on Monday has once again brought Barbenheimer to mediocre earnings.

(Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie | Image: BarbieMovie/Instagram)

As per Sacnilk, Greta Gerwig's Barbie is estimated to have minted Rs 0.79 crore, which is the lowest the film has ever scored in India since opening on July 21. Similarly, Oppenheimer also reached its lowest point so far with an estimated Rs 3 crore earnings on July 31.

Bollywood competitors responsible for slump

Last Friday, two heavy hitters were released in India. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Tollywood's Bro raked in heavy earnings. While the Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer turned out to collect Rs 7.5 crore at the box office on its first Monday, it still won out against Bro, which is estimated to have brought in Rs 5 crore. Despite their competition, Barbenheimer held out against the two and saw a slight resurgence.

(A still from Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani | Image: aliaa08/Twitter)

The Sai Dharam Tej film initially started out well against Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, scoring a massive Rs 30 crore on its opening day. While the film was initially thought to cross Rs 100 crore within its first week in India, the latest estimate points out that the Pawan Kalyan starrer might have to wait until its 2nd weekend to reach the milestone.