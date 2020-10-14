Barry Weiss' Net Worth Will Surely Leave You Tongue-tied; Know Details About His Career

Actor Barry Weiss has been working in the Hollywood film industry for a long time and has delivered a wide range of successful projects throughout his career. Besides being an actor, Barry is also an entrepreneur. Here is everything you need to know about Barry’s massive net worth. Read more details about Barry Weiss’ career and work.

Barry Weiss’ net worth

As per a report published in celebritynetworth.com, actor Barry Weiss’ net worth is estimated to be around 10 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 73,25,30,000 (Rs 73.25 crores). As reported by celebanswers.com, Barry Weiss is a huge car enthusiast and his current collection includes a variety of whacky cars, like a Lincoln Zephyr and a Cadillac.

The report further adds that the actor additionally used to own a Jaguar XJ8 and has as many as ten cars in his collection, however, he does not own all of them. Rumours suggest that Barry owns a 1947 custom Cowboy Cadillac, COE truck, Ducati Diavel and Beatnik Glass Top car.

Starcasm.net claims that Barry Weiss lives in an affluent bungalow in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Laughlin Park, close to Hollywood actor Natalie Portman’s residence. A report by Legit claims that Barry’s house was reportedly built in 1928, which comprises of four bedrooms.

On the professional front:

Barry Weiss is an entrepreneur, who shot to prominence with his work in the widely-popular A&E reality TV show, Storage Wars. If the rumours are to be believed, the actor joined the cast of the show, as he had a passion for finding collectibles. Storage Wars was an American reality television series on the A&E Network, which was premiered on December 1, 2010.

The reality show’s format revolves around a few professional bidders from different parts of the country, who scrutinize different items and try to resell them in order to make profits. The show was aired in countries like Canada, Croatia, Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, India, Turkey, among others.

(Image credits: Barry Weiss Twitter)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

