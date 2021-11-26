Bart The Bear II: Celebrity Bear Who Featured In 'Game Of Thrones', 'Dr Dolittle' Dies

Bart the Bear ll, who has been a part of numerous movies and television shows, recently passed away. The news was shared by his family, Lynne and Doug Seus in a post on a charity foundation website. According to the latest post by The Vital Ground Foundation, co-founded by Lynne and Doug with the aim of conserving the grizzly bear population revealed how they were humbled and grateful to have shared their lives with the Game of Thrones fame, Bart The Bear ll.

As the celebrity bear dies, the charity foundation penned a beautiful note informing the fans that Bart the Bear has passed away. Stating further, they mentioned that the Dr Dolittle star and his sister, Honey Bump were orphaned in the Wrangell Mountains of Alaska while their mother had been killed by a hunter. They further revealed that a bear biologist followed the trail of blood and boot tracks to find two starving cubs. It is a lesser-known fact that Bart The Bear ll was the ambassador for The Vital Ground Foundation which was a trust conserving bear habitat and helped in the prevention of conflicts between bears and people. Informing about how Bart the Bear died, they added that his death was natural and silent from “the banks of Daniel Creek, Utah, this week."

Post on Bart the Bear ll's death

The statement read, "Bart the Bear II’s spirit lifted silently and naturally from the banks of Daniel Creek, Utah, this week. Bart and his sister, Honey Bump, were orphaned in the Wrangell Mountains of Alaska. Their mother had been killed by a hunter. A dedicated bear biologist followed the trail of boot tracks and blood to find two terrified and starving cubs. Instead of becoming tiny bear skeletons in a high, hidden den, they arrived to the arms of the Seus Family, just as the center of our clan, Big Bart the Bear, was dying of cancer."

Bart The Bear movies and shows

Bart The Bear ll has been a significant part of a number of iconic movies and TV shows namely Dr Dolittle 2, An Unfinished Life, Into the West, Without a Paddle, Zookeeper, Pete’s Dragon, Evan Almighty, Have You Heard About the Morgans?, We Bought a Zoo, Into the Wild, The Grizzly Maze and the most popular, Game of Thrones.

