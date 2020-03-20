Robert Downey Jr To Return As Iron Man Post 'Dolittle' Failure?

According to media reports, Robert Downey Jr has agreed to receive a pay-cut to make a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert Downey Jr has reportedly taken this decision after his non-MCU film after a long time, Dolittle failed to do wonders at the box office. Reportedly, the actor also has two other conditions for returning as Iron Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Robert Downey Jr has some conditions to play 'Iron Man' again

If media sources are to be believed, Robert Downey Jr wishes to collaborate again with his co-star Gwyneth Paltrow along with his protege Tom Holland. Robert Downey Jr first starred as Iron Man in the 2008 film of the same name. However, much to the disappointment of the die-hard MCU fans, Robert Downey Jr's character Iron Man was killed in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

According to media reports, Robert Downey Jr's cameo as Iron Man in the film, Black Widow is 'all but guaranteed'. The film Black Widow which stars Scarlet Johansson in the lead role was removed recently from Disney's release schedule due to the terrifying outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reportedly, the film is a prequel and showcases the events that took place before Captain America: Civil War and the events that took place after Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Robert Downey Jr's Dolittle failed to work wonders at the box office

Talking about the Robert Downey Jr starrer Dolittle, the film did not do quite as well at the box office as was expected. Dolittle witnessed some production troubles too. The Robert Downey Jr-starrer film reportedly garnered USD 200 million worldwide along with the budget of USD 175 million.

Dolittle was also being extremely dependent on its China release which was unfortunately called off due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to media reports, the failure of Dolittle has affected the decision making of the Iron Man actor who is open to accepting less amount of money for his films. Robert had gone on to make around more than USD 50 million for the final Avengers movie.

