Batman: Christian Bale To Robert Pattinson; Actors Who Have Uplifted The Character

Batman, the fictional superhero who appears in DC Comics is one of the most fascinating characters in movies. We all know who Batman is but do you know the actor behind the mask? All throughout these years, there are a lot of actors who have played the role of the sci-fiction character. Let us see who are these actors who have played the best roles under the mask as Batman.

Batman actors

Christian Bale

He played the role of Batman in the superhero film Batman Begins in 2005. After the success in the sci-fiction film, he appeared in two more films The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises in the year 2008 and 2012 respectively. To get a better understanding of the role, the actor read various Batman comic books.

Michael Keaton

He appeared in the Batman film series in the year 1989 and 1992. However, the actor received a lot of criticism by fans who thought that Keaton was a wrong choice for the role of Batman. The actor proved everyone wrong by his role in Batman in the year 1989 which turned out to be one of the most successful films.

Adam West

Every generation gets the Batman it deserves. The actor appeared in Batman TV series in 1960. His Batman attire was totally different from the current one. He wore a light blue suit with bright blue colour underwear. Although it was quite a different suit and the character that he played was exceptional.

Robert Pattinson

Twilight actor, Robert Pattinson is going to play the role of Batman in the upcoming film The Batman. The movie will release in the year 2021. Fans are already excited about the announcement. The film will be directed by Matt Reeves. The movie is also starring Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jayme Lawson as Bella, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

