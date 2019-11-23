KBC 11: Emraan Hashmi Reveals Why He Had To Turn Into 'Batman' For His Son Battling Cancer

The famous actor, Emraan Hashmi, recently featured on Amitabh Bachchan's hugely popular reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (KBC 11). The actor sat on the hot seat yesterday on November 22, 2019, where he played the game to not only promote his upcoming film, The Body but also to spread awareness about cancer and support children who suffer from the disease. During the show, he also opened up about his own son's struggle with cancer.

During the episode of KBC 11, Emraan opened up and talked about the struggles that his family went through when his son was diagnosed with cancer. Emraan's son was only five years old when he was diagnosed with cancer. He told Amitabh how his son would refuse to eat while going to chemotherapy sessions. He then revealed how he made his young son eat by pretending to be Batman.

He said that it is not easy for a child to go to chemotherapy. He would throw a fit, flung things across the room and refused to eat, which made his immune system even weaker. All tactics used by Emraan and his wife to try and make their son eat failed. Finally, Emraan decided to play the role of Batman to trick his son into eating.

Emraan would leave the hospital, after which his wife would save his number as Batman and also change the display picture of the number to that of the character. His wife would then call him and make their son talk to him. Emraan would pretend to be Batman and convinced his son to eat, as he was a big fan of the character and would never ignore anything said by Batman. This is how Emraan and his wife would make their son eat for his entire stay in the hospital and made sure that he got the proper nutrition required to get better.

