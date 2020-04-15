Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice Interesting Facts And Trivia

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice is directed by Zack Snyder and was released in the same year Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War was released. Both movies revolve around the conflict between the superheroes. This is the second movie from the DCEU. Director Zack Snyder’s version of Batman is heavily inspired by Frank Miller’s comic Dark Knight Returns. Did you know that Ben Affleck is the tallest actor to play Batman? Read about the movie’s interesting facts, trivia, and Easter eggs.

The batsuit that Ben Affleck wears is based on Batman's costume from the comic book "The Dark Knight Returns," by Frank Miller. A lot of elements are inspired by Miller’s Batman.

Superman had only 42 lines of dialogue throughout the entire film.

There is a Riddler-style question mark graffitied in one of the pillars of Wayne manor.

Jimmy Fallon once asked Ben Affleck how his daughters thought of him being the Batman and he said that they don't care. All they want to watch is Frozen.

The day after he was cast as Batman, Ben Affleck began working out two hours a day and it was tough.

Alfred's line about an empty wine cellar is taken directly from The Dark Knight Returns.

This was the eleventh time Batman has been portrayed since 1943. On the other hand, Superman has been portrayed sixteen times since 1939.

At the beginning of the movie, when young Bruce Wayne runs from his parents' graves, he and the camera pass a tombstone with the name Solomon Grundy.

Ben Affleck is the tallest actor to portray Batman.

The Batsuit and the Batmobile appear as DLCs in Batman: Arkham Knight (2015). Christian Bale's and Michael Keaton's Batsuits and Batmobiles are also available.

Captain America: Civil War and Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice were released in the same year and both movies revolve around conflict among superheroes.

