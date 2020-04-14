Robert Pattinson As 'The Batman' To Be Depicted As A Married Man With Kid In Sequel?

DC’s iconic superhero character Batman is not a successful superhero when it comes to love life. However, this scenario is likely to be changed in the upcoming The Batman movie. According to an entertainment portal, Robert Pattinson’s Batman is likely to get lucky with his love life. If the report is to be believed the upcoming Batman will be depicted as a married man with a kid in the upcoming Batman sequel.

According to media reports, the first film in the planned trilogy of The Batman will have Batman romancing no other than Catwoman. Zoe Kravitz is expected to play the role of Catwoman.

As per various media reports, Robert Pattinson’s Batman will see its version of DC’s supervillain Joker with the beginning of a full-fledged love story. The future sequels will see the love story moving forward with Batman and Catwoman getting married and having a baby together. The plot of the film is expected to be similar to that of the comics. In one of the Batman comics, Batman and Catwoman get married in a low key ceremony.

In the movie, Batman and Catwoman’s romance has not been very successful. The 1992 film Batman Returns saw Batman and Catwoman’s romance end on a rather sad note.

About Robert Pattinson's The Batman

For the unversed, the upcoming film The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and will see Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. The shooting of The Batman is currently on hold because of Coronavirus pandemic around the world. Cast and crew of the film were done with almost a quarter of the shoot in the UK before it was halted in March.

Matt Reeves recently opened up about the production of the film in a media interaction and said that it is way too early to talk about it as the situation is very fluid. The Batman is scheduled for a June 25, 2021 release but it remains to be seen if the film releases on the initially announced release date.

