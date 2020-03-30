Batman V Superman's Live Streaming By Zack Snyder Discussed Important Points

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jeremy Irons, Holly Hunter, and Gal Gadot. Directed by Zack Snyder, the movie was released in 2016. As it completed four years, the filmmaker held live streaming of film on Vero. Read to know a few points from his live streaming.

Zack Snyder’s BvS live streaming

Zack Snyder previously revealed that General Swanwick in Man of Steel was Martian Manhunter in hiding. During the commentary, he said that Swanwick knew Superman’s real identity all along. Which means that Martian Manhunter knew that Clark Kent is Superman.

Batman V Superman has a Knightmare sequence which was supposed to set up in future and teasing Apokolips. Talking about the time travel segment, where flash warns Bruce Wayne, Zack Snyder said that he falls asleep, maybe. He is not sure. He stated that it could be a consequence of Flash running on the cosmic treadmill and creating a rift. It could be a combination of those things.

Zack Snyder mocked people who criticised his portrayal of Batman as he was seen killing people. He said that he is sure these guys are fine. They are going to be 100 per cent OK. There is no way they are dead. They should have done like an A-team style shot of them getting up on the side of the road. For the PG-13 version.

Zack Snyder revealed that Wonder Woman was the leader of the trinity in Batman V Superman. He said that the reason is that she was more experienced than the other two. Snyder stated that as Superman had fought against Zod, Wonder Woman had stood against monsters and won. Batman’s ventures are unknown in the DC Extended Universe till now.

#ZackSnyder about #BatmanvSuperman the burn is real for the Joss Whedon cut lmao pic.twitter.com/c9ppR3Cpjx — Batfleck (@AdIsThere) March 29, 2020

Zack Snyder ended the streaming with a big statement, which is also assumed as a joke for Justice League. He said that “You know what? I think they should make a sequel to his movie someday. That would be amazing. That would really be something else. I want to know what happens to these guys. I mean, don’t they eventually, I don’t know, form some-” and then the stream ended unexpectedly.

